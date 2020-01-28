UK permits Huawei equipment in its 5G networks

The UK government has granted Huawei limited licence to participate in its 5G network rollout.

Although the Chinese firm has been designated a “high-risk vendor”, it will will be allowed to build non-core elements of the UK’s 5G network.

Huawei will be banned from the core of the 5G network, and from operating at sensitive sites such as nuclear and military facilities. Its share of the market will be capped at 35%.

Victor Zhang, vice-presiden of, Huawei, comments: “Huawei is reassured by the UK government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track.

“This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”

He adds: “We have supplied cutting-edge technology to telecoms operators in the UK for more than 15 years. We will build on this strong track record, supporting our customers as they invest in their 5G networks, boosting economic growth and helping the UK continue to compete globally.

“We agree a diverse vendor market and fair competition are essential for network reliability and innovation, as well as ensuring consumers have access to the best possible technology.”

UK’s telecoms companies have been using Huawei in its networks for the past 15 years.

The British government is able to evaluate Huawei producs through a Cyber Security and Evaluation Centre, opened in the country in 2010. The oversight board of the facility is chaired by the CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre with members from government including government communications headquarters and the UK telecommunications sector.

UK security agencies believe they have managed security concerns around the Chinese supplier so far and will be able to do so with the 5G network.

Across the EU, no government has yet imposed an outright ban on Huawei. Operators warn that banning Huawei may add years of delays and billions in costs to European countries’ 5G network launch.