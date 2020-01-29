PHP Developer CH533

Our client, an established B2B travel company, who has been in business for over 15 years, has recently developed a top online product to meet the demand of their clients who consist mostly of travel agents and corporate travel companies. This project continues to evolve with new integrations and technologies, and the company therefor looking to another PHP Software Developer to join their team.

Their guiding engineering principle is that helping our users, helps our business.

As a member of the software development team, your role will initially be to familiarise yourself and ultimately reach competency with all software within the company.

You will work in a small start-up like team that takes full ownership of the custom-built ERP system and online booking platform.

You’ll work with and report to the Head of IT to conceive, analyse, hand code & implement software solutions supporting the operations, sales and administration teams.

You’ll be given the freedom to make meaningful and measurable improvements impacting the team itself and thousands of users.

We are looking for a talented developer who knows traditional coding languages but is also motivated by emerging technologies and has a real desire to work in a collaborative and fast-paced traveling environment. You will be joining the team at an exciting time with an ambitious roadmap to help the company consolidate its position as a major player in the B2B travel space.

Core Responsibilities:

– Take ownership of maintaining, enhancing and improving the current websites and features

– Assist the team test and analyse various API/XML integrations with our main Suppliers

– Provide users and clients with quality and prompt support, bug fixes and error handling processes internally

How can you help us?

– Provide hands on technical inputs and assist in architectural decision-making

– Help clarify, prioritise and estimate enhancements and feedback.

– Design technical solutions and develop clear, testable and efficient code for quality assurance with your colleagues.

– Create and maintain web components in order to reuse existing libraries and code.

– Take a key role during the quality assurance phase before releasing new versions.

– Improve technologies and processes to increase the quality of our work, as well as the time-to-market.

– Contribute to the innovation of team processes and practices with attention on scalability and product stability.

– Provide creative design inputs where required

What do we require?

– 2+ years of experience in a relevant role, preferably in a commercial environment and/or online travel products

– Expert understanding of core back-end web technologies (PHP, MySQL) for Object Oriented Programming (OOP) with proven web programming experience, including demonstrable skills with a strong web portfolio.

– Expert understanding of core front-end web technologies (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap). You must feel very comfortable and competent working with at least one of the following technologies: HTML, CSS, Bootstrap.

– Experience and interest in JavaScript libraries such as jQuery and data transports such as XML and JSON

– Ability to write high-performance reusable code

– Experience troubleshooting cross-browser compatibility issues.

– Comfortable working in a small team

– Communication skills, you will be working with other teams based in remote locations.

– Work with us to develop a better Agile/Scrum experience.

– Experience with Linux/Unix Frontend Design and/or Wireframes a bonus

You will have the opportunity to work for a company that is going through significant change in becoming one of Africa’s leading travel services providers.

We are looking for people that are ready to ride the wave in this exciting journey.

