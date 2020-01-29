Vox, Ellies sign partnership agreement

Vox has entered into a business partner agreement with Ellies Holdings, as part of a commitment by both companies to actively work together in expanding their respective product and solutions portfolios.

Ellies is a South African brand established in 1979 and specialising in the manufacturing, importing, wholesale and distribution of lighting, electrical and signal distribution products and solutions to both residential and commercial sectors.

The partnership will allow Vox access to over 4 000 satellite installers who will be able to promote and install Vox’s satellite service. This will also give Vox reach in areas where they do not have offices. As a trusted household brand, the partnership will also allow Ellies to be able to extend their offering to include the entire ICT stack.

“We’re excited to welcome Ellies as a business partner, we feel there to be strong synergies between our organisations, and we look forward to a long and prosperous working relationship with the Ellies team,” says Jacques du Toit, Vox CEO.

Ellies CEO Dr Shaun Prithivirajh comments: “We at Ellies are excited about the partnership with Vox as it allows both new and existing customers to experience products and services from two well-known brands. This mutually beneficial partnership will drive the connectivity agenda that continues to exclude so many of our fellow South Africans.

“Our store footprint, together with the ICT and infrastructure expertise of Vox will ensure that we have a suitable offering for all customers.”