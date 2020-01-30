Junior Scrum Master

Introduction

Metropolitan is one of the oldest financial services brands in South Africa. With a 116 year legacy of serving the communities in which it operates, Metropolitan represents true empowerment in serving Africa’s people through affordable financial solutions that create financial growth and security.

Metropolitan operates in South Africa, but the brand is also present in9 African countries including, Namibia, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Lesotho, and Swaziland. Metropolitan provides financial wellness solutions that meet the needs of low income clients, including funeral insurance, health, savings, hospital cash-back cover, retirement solutions and life insurance.

Role Purpose

– Acts as a servant leader to the Scrum Team and Organization, helping them to adopt and get better at Scrum

– Ensure impediments to Scrum Team delivery of high value software are removed

– Ensure that the Scrum Team adheres to the Scrum principles, values, roles, rules, and practices

– Help Product Owners and Development Team members play their Scrum role, but otherwise does not in any way control or strongly influence how the software is developed and delivered.

Requirements

– Matric / Grade 12.

– Minimum Certified Scrum Master

– Degree/Diploma in IT advantageous

– +- 2 years as a Scrum Master.

– Working experience in IT

– Knowledge about various frameworks in IT

– Practical experience as a Scrum Master

Responsibilities and work outputs

– Ensure the proper implementation of the Scrum and Kanban agile methodology approaches within all those software engineering teams that you are supporting as a Scrum Master

– Organize and facilitate daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Scrum-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this agile development methodology.

– Ensure that the software engineering team members at all times familiar with the software engineering processes and standards

– Constantly evaluate the team performance and the team’s commitment to agile software develoment

– Identify any agile training needs within those software engineering team(s) you are supporting and ensure that appropriate training is provided.

– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team’s morale

– Identify and address any issues that may affect the team productivity

– Removing any impediments and preventing any distractions that can obstruct a project team’s ability to reach its goals

– Supporting team building and team development by utilizing the abilities and skills of individuals

– Ensure that knowledge sharing is happening within a team to increase the value of team members and the team

– Proactively participating in enforcing team standards, software development processes, software engineering best practices

– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives within the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness of these agile methodology approaches within the Recommend improvements and assist in changes to team standards. Software development processes, software engineering best practices and software development tools.

– Identify and drive the implementation of any initiatives outside the software engineering teams that could enhance the effectiveness and/or productivity of software engineering the effectiveness of delivery as a whole throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

– Liaise with stakeholders to identify any challenges and/or opportunities with regard to process improvement and work with all the relevant stakeholder to address those concerns and/or opportunities appropriately

– Assist with making appropriate commitments through story selection, task definitio

– Assist with backlog maintenance and the prioritization and resolution of defects/bugs.

– Track and communicate team velocity and sprint/release progress

– Assist team with addressing any issues / impediments that are preventing them from successfully completing their task

– Stakeholder communication and status feedback updates – Assist with internal and external communication, improving transparency, and radiating information.

– Communicate with other management, developers, product managers and technical support specialists on product issues and serve as a liaison between technical and non-technical department

Competencies required

– Business Acumen

– Stakeholder engagement and management

– Earns Trust Through Results

– Outside-in Thinking

– Organisation Development

– Influencing and Persuading

– Change Champion

– Growing Talent

– Assessment

– Facilitation

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

