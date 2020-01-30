Master Builders Print Studio expands with Xerox

To offer better quality and faster service, Master Builders KwaZulu-Natal Print Studio was looking to upgrade their existing print technology. It also wanted to combine leading edge technology and highly responsive support to enable customer-centric print and design solutions.

To do this, it opted for the Xerox Versant 180 and the Xerox D125.

The association has been in existence for over 118 years and is an employers’ organisation which comprises over 670 enterprises involved in the building industry in KwaZulu-Natal.

Its print retail outlet housed at 40 Essex Terrace in Westville was initially established to service the print needs of Association members, which include high volume design and printing of building plans, tender documents and site posters – including health and safety awareness notices.

The association also produces site identification cards for companies and decals for construction vehicles. The high-tech machinery they use enables them to be innovative, creative and to deliver excellent products and services within accelerated timeframes. This has enabled it to expand thitseir client base well beyond the building industry.

Master Builders Print Studio investigated an upgrade of its print technology capabilities and was looking for a high-quality production printer that would not only deliver on volume, but also on speed, reliability and consistency.

Several vendors, including XDN and other Xerox business partners were invited to demonstrate the capabilities of their mid-range production equipment. Artwork and media were provided, and bidders were asked to compete on several print and design criteria.

The Xerox D125 and Versant 180 devices met and exceeded all their requirements – volume, speed, colour, clarity and consistency, and made Xerox the partner of choice.

Mervyn Archary, the XDN Xerox sales manager believes that: “By combining leading edge technology, high-quality equipment, strong implementation, service capabilities and highly responsive support, Xerox has been able to create and deliver a robust and customer-centric solution to Master Builders Print Studio.”

The Xerox D125 Monochrome copier/printer delivers a portfolio of features and capabilities. The machine allows the flexibility to choose print speed, server options, media feeding and finishing capabilities; while the Versant 180 Press boasts exceptional colour printing, copying, scanning, high-capacity feeding, stacking, and finishing.

The Versant comes with a rated speed of 80ppm, a recommended average monthly volume of 80 000 pages, a duty cycle of 750 000 pages per month, supporting coated and uncoated papers, bright papers, labels, business cards, glossy brochures, window decals, durable/synthetic papers, greeting cards, tabs, embossed cardboards and custom size solutions for mixed-media jobs.