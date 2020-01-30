Repair work begins on WACS

Openserve has issued an update on the cable repair situation that has bedevilled local Internet users for the past couple of weeks.

“Contrary to what was initially advised, regarding the joint repair mission of the South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT3/WASC) and the West African Cable System (WACS), Openserve has been informed, by the Chief of Mission on the Leon Thevenin, that a change in the sequence of restoration processes has altered the vessel’s course. The WACS restoration will be attended to first,” it says in a statement.

“The vessel arrived at the WACS cable ground, off the coast of Congo, at approximately 21h00 UTC on 28th January and repair work commenced shortly thereafter around 21h20 UTC. Restoration activity continues at this location currently.

“As per the report received, it is anticipated that the WACS repair will be completed on 8 February 2020. This is subject to favourable external factors such as the weather conditions at sea.

“The SAT3/WASC repair is scheduled to commence on 8 February with an expected completion on 19 February if all goes according to plan.

“Openserve will continue to maintain interface with the consortiums and the Leon Thevenin’s Chief of Mission until both cable systems are up and running again.”