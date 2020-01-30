Vox partners with Snom to grow VoIP portfolio

Vox has partnered with Snom, a global provider of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones and conferencing solutions, to distribute and support their products in the South African market.

There has been a growing appetite for VoIP solutions as South African businesses look for more cost-effective telephony solutions, and Vox is responding to this demand by expanding their VoIP handset portfolio.

“We are continually looking at ways to ensure that we have products that are relevant to our customers, and that we can fulfil their telephony requirements. This partnership with Snom allows us to give customers more choice,” says Natalie van der Merwe, senior product manager for PBX at Vox.

According to Van Der Merwe, the partnership will see Vox becoming a reseller of Snom products locally, as well as having the in-house skills required to comprehensively support customers that make use of the German-based company’s products.

This has been achieved through having select Vox engineers being trained for the Snom Certified Engineer qualification.

“It’s becoming a very popular handset that we are coming across more often, and this is another reason why we decided to partner with them. When we sell a solution to a customer we want to be able to support it end-to-end, and this partnership gives us this ability,” adds Van Der Merwe.

Bringing on support for Snom handsets further means easy integration with Vox’s cloud-based PBX platform, without the need for engineers to spend a long time onsite to physically configure the devices.

Instead, customers can get a plug-and-play experience by simply connecting their handsets and powering them up, with all settings being auto-provisioned from a central location. This makes both the initial setup and any remote support easier.

“Snom is proud to announce our partnership with Vox. Having Vox as a market leader and influencer supporting our product line in South Africa ensures that our reliable and innovative solutions reach the customers that need them,” says Eduan Beetge, Snom sales director for South Africa.

“We look forward to together adding our reliable end points to their already trusted platform to ensure a great customer experience.”