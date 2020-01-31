2X Full Stack Developer – Woodstock

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

Salary: Up to R65,000PM

Consultant: Matthew Towers

Job Description

Our client who are specialists in the innovating and expanding company operations, are expanding one of their most influential departments by hiring 2X Full Stack Developers – where you’d be working on technology and building products that are fast, secure and scalable. If you’re wanting to work on exciting products that are using the latest technology, where you’ll be able to enhance companies in the finance, insurance, consulting and entertainment space then you’ve came to the right place.

Role & Responsibilities

Lead projects and create time lines across a number of different verticals

Developing to a high standard on a back end and front end variety

Emphasis on assisting clients with their production needs – making sure that production is enhanced

Setting coding standards

Create estimations of scoped projects, outlying everything that is required.

Close collaboration with members of the team.

Skills & Qualifications

.NET Framework

MVC

SQL

Angular4+

JavaScript

Degree in Computer Science / Relevant experience in a working environment to the above

Culture + Benefits

Entrepreneurial environment

Flexible conditions

Career progression

Free coffee

Free fruit

Casual

Parking

Interested in learning more? Want to discuss working for a dynamic company making strides in beautiful Cape Town? Get in touch!

