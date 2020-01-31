Role: 2X Full Stack Developer – Woodstock
Location: Woodstock, Cape Town
Salary: Up to R65,000PM
Consultant: Matthew Towers
Job Description
Our client who are specialists in the innovating and expanding company operations, are expanding one of their most influential departments by hiring 2X Full Stack Developers – where you’d be working on technology and building products that are fast, secure and scalable. If you’re wanting to work on exciting products that are using the latest technology, where you’ll be able to enhance companies in the finance, insurance, consulting and entertainment space then you’ve came to the right place.
Role & Responsibilities
- Lead projects and create time lines across a number of different verticals
- Developing to a high standard on a back end and front end variety
- Emphasis on assisting clients with their production needs – making sure that production is enhanced
- Setting coding standards
- Create estimations of scoped projects, outlying everything that is required.
- Close collaboration with members of the team.
Skills & Qualifications
- .NET Framework
- MVC
- SQL
- Angular4+
- JavaScript
- Degree in Computer Science / Relevant experience in a working environment to the above
Culture + Benefits
- Entrepreneurial environment
- Flexible conditions
- Career progression
- Free coffee
- Free fruit
- Casual
- Parking
Interested in learning more? Want to discuss working for a dynamic company making strides in beautiful Cape Town? Get in touch!
