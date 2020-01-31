Cell C renews Cell C Sharks sponsorship

Cell C has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Sharks Rugby, extending an already long standing partnership with the KZN-based club.

“Our sponsorship over the last six years has proven exceptionally valuable as a brand engagement platform for our customers as we endeavour to connect with them through their passion whilst driving key brand and business objectives,” says Cell C CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson.

“Sponsorships help us to drive brand awareness, sales, engage customers and to drive brand love. The partnership has been rewarding, not to mention the amazing strides the Cell C Sharks have made to truly embrace the country’s diversity and what that brings to the game of rugby.”

This team has grown in leaps and bounds since the start of Cell C’s sponsorship, bringing home the Currie Cup in 2018 and continuing to grow talent. Four of the Sharks players were victorious as Springboks in last year’s Rugby World Cup; Lukhanyo Am, Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi and the iconic, Tendai ”Beast’ Mtawarira.

As Sharks fans know, Mtawarira announced after the World Cup he would be retiring from local and international rugby – he will be sorely missed.

“One of Cell C’s core values is to embrace diversity, and the Cell C Sharks are definitely a reflection of this ideal,” says Craigie Stevenson.

“The Cell C Sharks development programmes and their commitment to rugby development in the country as a whole is close to our hearts at Cell C,” he adds.

The sponsorship agreement, which comes into effect in January 2020, will cover the next three years and Cell C is pleased to continue its relationship with such an incredible franchise.