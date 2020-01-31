Commercial cloud powers Microsoft growth

Microsoft increased revenue by 14%, to $36,9-billion, during the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Operating income was $13,9-billion, an increase of 35%; net income was up 38% GAAP and 36% non-GAAP to $11,6-billion; and diluted earnings per share was $1.51 an increase 40% GAAP and 37% non-GAAP.

“We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success,” says Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

“Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organisation can benefit.”

Microsoft returned $8,5-billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

“Strong execution from our sales teams and partners drove Commercial Cloud revenue to $12,5-billion, up 39% year over year,” says Amy Hood, executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Revenue in Productivity and Business Processes was $11,8-billion and increased 17% (up 19% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

* Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 16% (up 18% in constant currency) driven by Office 365 Commercial revenue growth of 27% (up 30% in constant currency);

* Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased 19% (up 20% in constant currency) with continued growth in Office 365 Consumer subscribers to 37,2-million;

* LinkedIn revenue increased 24% (up 26% in constant currency); and

* Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 12% (up 15% in constant currency) driven by Dynamics 365 revenue growth of 42% (up 45% in constant currency).

Revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $11,9-billion and increased 27% (up 28% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

* Server products and cloud services revenue increased 30% (up 32% in constant currency) driven by Azure revenue growth of 62% (up 64% in constant currency); and

* Enterprise Services revenue increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency).

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13,2-billion and increased 2% (up 3% in constant currency), with the following business highlights:

* Windows OEM revenue increased 18% (up 18% in constant currency);

* Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 25% (up 27% in constant currency);

* Surface revenue increased 6% (up 8% in constant currency);

* Search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs increased 6% (up 7% in constant currency); and

* Xbox content and services revenue decreased 11% (down 9% in constant currency).