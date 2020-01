Coronavirus reaches the web

Kaspersky detection technologies have found malicious files disguised as documents related to the newly discovered coronavirus – a virus disease which has been at the top of media headlines due to its dangerous nature.

The discovered malicious files were masked under the guise of pdf, mp4, docx files about the coronavirus.

The names of files imply that they contain video instructions on how to protect yourself from the virus, updates on the threat and even virus detection procedures, which is not actually the case.

In fact, these files contained a range of threats from Trojans to worms which are capable of destroying, blocking, modifying or copying data, as well as interfering with the operation of computers or computer networks.

“The coronavirus, which is being widely discussed as a major news story, has already been used as bait by cybercriminals,” comments Anton Ivanov, Kaspersky malware analyst. “So far we have seen only 10 unique files, but as this sort of activity often happens with popular media topics then we expect that this tendency may grow.

“As people continue to be worried for their health, we may see more and more malware hidden inside fake documents about the coronavirus being spread.”

Kaspersky products detect “coronavirus” related malicious files with the following detection names:

* Worm.VBS.Dinihou.r

* Worm.Python.Agent.c

* UDS:DangerousObject.Multi.Generic

* Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gg

* Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.ew

* HEUR:Trojan.WinLNK.Agent.gen

* HEUR:Trojan.PDF.Badur.b.