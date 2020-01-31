Global technology industry deals total $38.82bn in December

Total technology industry deals for December 2019 worth $38,82-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 27,9% over the previous month and a drop of 17,3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $46,94-billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 13,4% over the last 12-month average with 1 293 deals against the average of 1 493 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $17,73-billion.

The top five technology deals accounted for 40,4% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $15,68-billion, against the overall value of $38,82-billion recorded for the month.