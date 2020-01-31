IT Technician

Responsible for overseeing and managing the company’s information technology projects. Managing and attending to the day to day IT requirements of the business. Acting as liaison between the company and external vendors. Ensuring the IT function is proactive and not reactive.

Qualification:

Tertiary level IT qualification or demonstrated equivalent work experience

IT certification in at least 1 or more technical areas of IT, including completion of the exam e.g. A+ and N+ certifications

Skills:

IT Strategy creation, execution and tracking

IT Operations leadership

IT Applications and Systems

Programme/Project Management

Knowledge of Office 365

Fluency in Microsoft Office Products (Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint and company related software systems)

Knowledge of data base management and active directory management

