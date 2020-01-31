ITBusiness secures Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status

Data solutions expert ITBusiness has achieved Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status across both Data Analytics and Data Platform competencies, making it one of just a handful of local solutions providers with end-to-end Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status in the data space.

“We have stepped up our focus on the Microsoft data solutions portfolio in line with growing demand in the local market,” says Chris Pallikarides, GM of ITBusiness. “We are seeing strong uptake of modern data warehouse solutions, and growing interest in IoT and data science among local enterprises.”

Building on a nearly 20-year track record of bringing the best and most relevant emerging technologies to South African business, ITBusiness sees Microsoft data solutions as key options to help customers get to grips with advanced data warehousing and data management.

To achieve the Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status across both Data Analytics and Data Platform competencies, ITBusiness’s team spent just under three months building on their existing expertise to gain the necessary certifications in fields such as Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics, Big Data, Modern Data Warehousing, Artificial Intelligence and Azure Data Services.

“This is only the start: ITBusiness is committed to continually developing and reinforcing our skills within the Microsoft Data Management landscape,” says Pallikarides.

“Our new Gold Partner status underlines what certified skills we actually have, building trust among our customers that we have all the necessary expertise in this environment. It also means our customers benefit from our recognised ability to provide best in class Microsoft implementation, deployment and management.”