As lone workers increase, so do protection solutions

The market for lone worker protection solutions and services in Europe and North America is forecasted to grow from €154-million in 2019, to reach €284-million in 2023.

According to a new research report from analyst firm Berg Insight, the number of users of dedicated lone worker safety devices based on GPS and cellular technology on the European market is estimated to grow from 645 000 users in 2019 to reach 1,1-million users at the end of 2023.

In North America, the number of such users is estimated to grow from 205 000 in 2019, to reach 380 000 at the end of 2023.

In Europe, app-based solutions are estimated to account for around 25% of all solutions, while in North America more than 40% of the solutions are based on apps for smartphones and tablets.

In both regions, app-based solutions are forecasted to account for an increasing share of lone worker safety solutions in the coming years.

The lone worker safety market is led by a handful of specialist companies based in the UK and Canada, where legislation specifically addressing the safety of lone workers has fostered growth.

SoloProtect and Send For Help Group have grown to become two of the world’s largest providers of lone worker safety solutions and services. Send For Help Group mainly serves the UK market and operates under the three subsidiaries Peoplesafe, Skyguard and Guardian24.

SoloProtect is active in the US, Canada and other parts of Europe in addition to its main UK market. Both SoloProtect and Send For Help Group, also operate their own alarm receiving centre (ARC).

Additional companies with notable market shares in the UK include Lone Worker Solutions, Reliance High-Tech, Orbis Protect and Safe Apps.

In Canada, the main providers of safety devices and services for lone workers are Blackline Safety, Tsunami Solutions, Roadpost and Aware360.

Blackline Safety is known for developing technologically advanced safety devices for lone workers using both cellular and satellite communications technology.

The market drivers for lone worker safety solutions includes occupational safety regulations, increasing employee insurance costs and higher awareness of risks associated with lone working.

The number of individuals working alone is also expected to grow as businesses strive for increased efficiency. A job previously performed by two persons or more is now being done by a single worker.

“Traditionally, lone workers exposed to the highest social or environmental risks have been found in industries such as security services, social care, field services and in heavy industries such as oil & gas and construction” says Martin Backman, IoT analyst at Berg Insight.

He adds that companies in other industries are now also starting to see the benefits of these services. “There is now an increasing demand for lone worker safety services from workers in retail, financial services, education and more, which fuels market growth,” Backman adds.