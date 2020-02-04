Antivirus could have saved these businesses $71bn

Data gathered and calculated by Precisecurity.com shows that some businesses could have saved about $71-billion – simply by having an effective antivirus solution.

The affected businesses saw millions of records exposed due to poor security.

In total, all records leaked due to poor security were worth $256-billion, based on the fact that each record was worth around $150, according to IBM Security.

A report by Verizon shows 28% of the breaches were due to malware hence with a good antivirus in place, the affected entities could have saved $71-billion.

Notable global businesses fell victim to data breaches that saw millions of records exposed. The entities include Adobe (7 500 records), Facebook (807-million records), First American Corporation (885-million records), Health Sciences Authority – Singapore (808 000 records), Ministry of Health – Singapore (14 200 records), and Quest Diagnostics(11,9-million).

According to the report: “To compare, even by using $15 as the worth per each exposed record, the damage for business would still be high at about $7,1-billion in 2019.”