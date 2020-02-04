DAC Systems achieves next level B-BBEE grading

IT services provider DAC Systems has advanced to the next level of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

DAC Systems is now officially recognised as a Level 1 contributor, which means that customers will be able to reflect 135% of their procurement spend on their scorecard and work with the very best skills the market has to offer.

Bernadette Froelich, specialist HR manager (ICT) at DAC Systems, says the latest development strengthens the company’s value proposition to businesses that are in the midst of transformation ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

“As a leading IT services provider, this certification not only recognises our contribution to uplifting South African communities to date, but also confirms our status as a highly-skilled, experienced partner.

“Being a fully empowered, progressive services provider, we are certain of our ability to supply technology and provide technical support.”

DAC Systems’ core strength is their passionate, experienced and skilled people who always strive to deliver quality solutions to our clients.

“As we always say…’great brands are powered by great people!'” adds Froelich.