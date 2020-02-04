Mellanox, Dell partner on supercomputing platforms

Mellanox Technologies, a of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data centre servers and storage systems, has recently announced a partnership with Dell Technologies.

The two companies are working together in moving the arenas of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies forward.

Mellanox solutions are distributed in Africa by Networks Unlimited Africa.

With the introduction of the Extreme-Scale High-Performance Computing Program by the two companies, supercomputing platforms will be allowed to perform at higher levels of performance and efficiency.

Marcel Fouché, networking and storage GM at Networks Unlimited Africa, explains: “Mellanox solutions increase data centre efficiency by providing high throughput and low latency, in this way delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance.

“This enables supercomputing machines to help drive new research and innovations through its processing speed and computing power.”

The Extreme-Scale High-Performance Computing Program will promote and enhance the following:

* Supercomputing platforms: This brings together Mellanox’ 200 gigabit HDR InfiniBand ConnectX-6 smart adapters, Mellanox HDR InfiniBand Quantum switches and LinkX cables and transceivers with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers to form scalable, high-performance supercomputing platforms. This will enable commercial companies, government agencies, and universities to achieve a high-performance compute infrastructure at any size, and to scale them as needed to meet their application demands over time.

* Comprehensive software suite and optimisation: Mellanox’ leading software packages for HPC and AI applications, network management and monitoring provide end-users with the software and tools needed to optimise their data centre performance, efficiency, and scalability, and to simplify the data centre management and operations.

“Mellanox technology reduces the application wait-time for data,” Fouché adds. “High performance computing brings competitiveness and drives down the costs of bringing an idea to market, for example by allowing for virtual prototypes to be created instead of physical.

“In addition, high performance computing enables scientific, commercial and industrial research across industry, university and national levels. This collaboration between Mellanox and Dell truly signals a step forward in the work that is being done on the next generation of super-computing machines.”