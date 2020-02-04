Mine Engineer: Planning & Technical Services

Duties and Responsibilities:

– Long term planning/Life of Mine planning- Different types of material mining with haul profile.

– Annual Budget Plan Preparation – Different types of material mining with haul profile

– Open Pit mine design – preparation of different cut pit shells.

– Adjust the designed plans according to geological deviations and ensure that accurate redesigns are within the set budget limits to comply with the long-term plan (including the positioning of road-, electrical and water networks).

– Ensure that the practical pit from pit shell is designed for scheduling purposes to adhere to long-medium, and short-term production purposes.

– Manage the section’s expenditure within the approved budget to ensure effective cost control and savings.

– Ensure an accurate planning design in accordance to the Mine, Health and Safety Act and the mine’s regulations, and is within the budget that directs the production activities to achieve short-term targets.

– Ensure compliance to mine

– Manage a safe and healthy work environment where workers and contractor can deliver their outputs within a controlled risk environment.

– Ensure Long-term planning/Annual budget planning in line with our business requirement

– Ensure that the long-term blast blocks outlay is evaluated and redesigned if necessary, to comply with the current situation.

– Ensure that the production clients interpret the planning design and the end-result reflects the plan in terms of tonnages, quality, rehabilitation and safety to comply with regulations.

Requirements:

– B.Sc. Science honors Degree in Mining Engineering

– Minimum 5 years open pit planning experience

Learn more/Apply for this position