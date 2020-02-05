3M concludes Acelity acquisition

3M has completed its previously announced acquisition of Acelity, and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide.

Acelity is a global medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications marketed under the KCI brand.

“This announcement is a demonstration of our commitment to the success and future potential for the company’s expansion strategy on a global scale. In this way, we prepare and position our company for long-term success across all our markets,” says Robert Nichols, MD of 3M Middle-East and Africa Region.

“The acquisition bolsters our ability of delivering comprehensive health care solutions as we further accelerate 3M as a leader in advanced wound care.”

In 2016, Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies welcomed the R120-million investment by 3M to expand its operations in South Africa. The recent acquisition is another initiative to demonstrate 3M’s commitment to its business, including South Africa as a regional manufacturing hub.

Following the transaction, KCI will become part of 3M’s Medical Solutions Division, focused on applying 3M technologies to deliver safe and effective solutions to improve clinical outcomes and healthcare economics.

The business offers a range of integrated solutions that include advanced and acute wound care dressings and products, medical tapes, sterilisation products, and patient prep and warming products.

The solutions cross the entire continuum of care, enabling better outcomes, improving the patient experience, and delivering strong economic value in today’s value-based care environment.

The Acelity business is well known for creating and growing new segments based on the ability to identify and address unmet clinical needs with products that advance the practice of medicine.

Laszlo Svinger, regional business leader: health care business group for 3M Middle-East and Africa comments: “The acquisition will allow 3M Health Care Business Group to take advantage of KCI’s global network and local market expertise, providing scale and reach as we expand our mission of providing comprehensive solutions to redefine what’s possible in healthcare and improving lives.”

KCI’s approximately 4 500 employees worldwide will be part of the Medical Solutions Division (MSD), within the Health Care Business Group.