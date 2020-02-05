4Sight AccTech a Sage Platinum Elite winner

4Sight AccTech, a technology and services firm that delivers Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) solutions, has been recognised as a winner of the Sage Platinum Elite award programme 2019.

The programme is designed to reward and recognise the outstanding performance of Sage’s top business partners, and those who go above and beyond, to drive mutual customer success.

The winning business partners demonstrated superior overall achievement across two criteria:

* Top annualised recurring revenue growth year-over-year

* Top revenue growth year-over-year for products within Sage Business Cloud.

As well as being the recipient of this prestigious reward, 4Sight AccTech joined the Sage President and colleagues to celebrate its achievements with an exclusive winners’ trip to the Caribbean island of Nevis, which included an FY20 business planning session, and an awards reception.

“4Sight AccTech has been a loyal Sage reseller for the last 25 years. Through this time, it has grown to be a leader in the 4IR digital economy. The business has transformed into a cloud-first operation, not only in South Africa, but across Africa, together with alliance partner companies and operations,” says Morne Swanepoel, MD of 4Sight AccTech.

“We are extremely proud of the solutions the team is producing – solutions with proven track records that allow improved efficiencies and assist customers on their digitisation journeys to become active participants in the 4IR economy. This award is a testament to the devotion of the highly skilled team holding up the 4Sight AccTech banner,” says Tertius Zitzke, group CEO of 4Sight.

Dewey Forrester, executive vice-president: partners, accountants and alliances at Sage, says: “The 2019 winners of the Sage Platinum Elite programme have exhibited outstanding achievement and exceptional performance throughout the year. They are part of an elite group of partners whose dedication and loyalty has contributed to our joint customers’ success. I very much look forward to celebrating their achievements and planning for 2020 in Nevis.”