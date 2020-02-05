Cable repair plans changed, but underway

Rough conditions at sea and inclement weather seems to be the major factor directing the crew aboard the Leon Thevenin as they progress with the joint repair mission of the South Atlantic 3/West Africa Submarine Cable (SAT3/WASC) and the West African Cable System (WACS).

The chief of mission aboard the vessel has reported that in order to mitigate against unfavourable conditions, the sequence of the repair work has been changed from what was initially planned but the restoration process is continuing.

According to OpenServe, the good news is that the repair currently underway on one of the affected segments of the WACS cable off the coast of Congo is nearing completion and, as it stands, the vessel is due to depart to its next repair destination on 6 February 2020.

This departure is two days earlier than originally planned.

As per the report received, the vessel will travel on to offshore Ghana next, to attend to the repair of a section of the SAT3/WASC repair.

It is anticipated that this restoration portion will be completed by 17 February 2020. This is subject to favourable external factors such as the weather conditions at sea.

Thereafter, the ship will proceed to the next break location of the SAT3/WASC cable and again, if all goes well, the work is set to be completed around 25 February.

Openserve states that it will continue to maintain interface with the consortiums and the Leon Thevenin’s Chief of Mission until both cable systems are up and running again.