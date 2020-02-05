iOCO joins Google Cloud Partner programme

Integrated technology company iOCO is now a Google Cloud Distributor Authorised Reseller (DAR), in partnership with Google Cloud’s distributor in sub-Saharan Africa, Digicloud Africa.

DARs demonstrate deep cloud solution development and delivery expertise, and have extensive certifications confirming their skills and knowledge of Google Cloud.

iOCO passed all formal requirements set out by Google Distribution for entry into the programme, and Digicloud Africa has verified its capabilities. iOCO has invested in further certifying and training its Google Cloud team.

This extends iOCO’s cloud reach offering its customers greater flexibility. “Adding Google Cloud to the global footprint already offered by iOCO will provide customers with more choice and flexibility with how and where they use their apps and data,” says Richard Vester, executive director: cloud and international at iOCO.

“We have invested extensively into our Google Cloud practice, and becoming a DAR ensures that customers can access the solutions they need in the cloud they prefer, backed by iOCO’s skills and expertise,” he adds.

“Many companies have chosen Google Cloud as their preferred cloud service provider, and by joining the Google Cloud ecosystem, we can now extend our consulting and integration services to those customers who want a single, certified, port of call across all of their cloud solutions.”

He says that becoming a DAR was the next step in achieving iOCO’s strategy of being Africa’s premier turnkey, one stop, technology agnostic partner.

“We have been transforming and managing customer applications and workloads across public clouds, and our Google Cloud certifications prove the levels of our proficiency and experience with Google Cloud.”