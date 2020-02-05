IT Support Engineer

Feb 5, 2020

Responsibilities include but not limited to;

  • Support for all Desktop and Laptop users
  • Managing and stabilising network and desktop environment
  • Patching of network and phones
  • Understanding of LAN and WAN with extensive troubleshooting skills
  • WiFi access points
  • Experience in MS administration
  • Support for an opensource server
  • Hardware troubleshooting and diagnostics
  • Problem, and incident management
  • System support of all branches
  • Antivirus Support
  • Set up and troubleshooting on Android devices
  • Ensure all logs for equipment and users are maintained
  • Provide Prompt and accurate feedback
  • Proactive problem solving and prevention
  • Support Handheld scanners and configuration
  • Experience in a Logistics environment will be advantageous.

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • IT related qualifications
  • N+
  • A+

Working hours: 07:00 17:00 with 1 hour lunch, this is a key role in the company and the individual may need to be available for after hour calls.Own vehicle essential

Learn more/Apply for this position