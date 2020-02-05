IT Support Engineer

Responsibilities include but not limited to;

Support for all Desktop and Laptop users

Managing and stabilising network and desktop environment

Patching of network and phones

Understanding of LAN and WAN with extensive troubleshooting skills

WiFi access points

Experience in MS administration

Support for an opensource server

Hardware troubleshooting and diagnostics

Problem, and incident management

System support of all branches

Antivirus Support

Set up and troubleshooting on Android devices

Ensure all logs for equipment and users are maintained

Provide Prompt and accurate feedback

Proactive problem solving and prevention

Support Handheld scanners and configuration

Experience in a Logistics environment will be advantageous.

Qualifications:

Matric

IT related qualifications

N+

A+

Working hours: 07:00 17:00 with 1 hour lunch, this is a key role in the company and the individual may need to be available for after hour calls.Own vehicle essential

