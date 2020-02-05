Parents trust their kids online

In a bid to promote self-regulation online, 52% of parents globally trust their kids to know when enough is enough.

However, 70% of parents admit that they themselves spend too much time online and almost three quarters (72%) feel that internet and mobile device usage in general is impeding family life.

A global study conducted by Kaspersky finds there is little doubt that digital activities can be addictive, and seriously distract children from real-world adventure.

But over half of modern parents trust their children when it comes to time dedicated to the internet and, what is more interesting, is that this practice is more common among fathers. Dads seem to be more trusting of their children to know when to take a break, with nearly three in five (57%) taking this approach, compared to less than half (48%) of moms.

But it’s not just a matter of being trusted to turn off where parents relinquish control: 40% of them do not feel the need to control or oversee their children’s online activities or internet usage at all. This could be a risky strategy as, despite kids’ familiarity with online applications and navigating the internet, cyber-risks are only a click away.

Along with this approach to their children’s online activity, the survey also shows that parents are not restrictive about their own mobile phone habits or the amount of time spent on the internet: 70% recognised that they are somewhat addicted to the web.

Furthermore, 84% of them admitted that they have used internet connected or mobile devices in front of their child or children at home, and half of parents (51%) have sometimes allowed internet and mobile devices to interrupt a conversation with their children.

“Internet and digital services offer kids a wide range of engaging content, and can take ahold of their attention for a long time,” comments Marina Titova, head of consumer product marketing at Kaspersky. “It must also be remembered that the real world can be even more engaging, especially if parents are ready to invest their time and spend it together with kids, doing joint activities.

“This time is actually even more important and valuable for families and friends, to connect, create special bonds and share memories.”