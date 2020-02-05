Ricoh earns top EcoVadis sustainability award again

EcoVadis has awarded Ricoh its highest rating for sustainability, continuing Ricoh’s Gold-winning streak since its inauguration to the position in 2014.

Ricoh this year competed against companies from 155 countries, across 198 business sectors, including assessments on corporate policies, initiatives and achievements in environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

“We ranked in the top 5% worldwide,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “We’ve long held the position that sustainable supply chains are paramount to doing business as we experience the effects of climate change.”

Sustainable performance is also a factor for many businesses in supplier selection, which is why it is more common for customers to request Ricoh’s EcoVadis assessment results as part of the selection process.