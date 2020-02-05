Salt acquires Recruit Digital to open in SA

Salt Recruitment Group (UK) has part-acquired Recruit Digital (SA) to form Salt South Africa, becoming the firm’s 10th office globally.

Salt specialises in digital roles with a specific focus on creative, marketing, sales and technology, and currently has 9 offices and 230 staff working with a diverse client base from blue chips and household names to fast-growing start-ups and scale ups.

This marks a significant growth since Salt’s inception six years ago when the company had only one office in London. The business opened in Sydney in 2014, followed by New York and Dubai in 2015, then merged with Salt Recruitment in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, forming the global recruitment group.

In 2019, Salt acquired APAC-based specialist digital, tech, media, and sales firm, Xpand, in order to further increase its global talent services, which added a new office in Melbourne.

Elliot Dell, CEO of Salt, comments: “Our vision is to create futures for our customers globally and to deliver this we intend to have offices all over the world, with Africa being the obvious next step.

“Having considered the best alignment of cultures and client base, South Africa was the natural choice.

“Recruit Digital stood out amongst the competition; the founder Alex Martin is a great leader, he has built a fantastic brand with strong hiring and onboarding processes, and we are truly excited to see our businesses come together,” he adds.

“Salt’s growth strategy is based on organic development as well as acquisition. We are continuously interested in exploring opportunities with other businesses in the digital recruitment space and are looking to add digital recruitment hubs around the globe.”

Alex Martin, founder and MD of Recruit Digital, says: “I’m delighted to have completed the merger into the Salt business.

“Having grown Recruit Digital consistently over the past eight years, the next step for us was always to globalise. We were seeking to expand to new markets and grow international reach for digital talent, and with Salt’s plan to launch an Africa division the timing and synergy are perfect.

“Salt has an amazing global footprint, a strong brand and some of the world’s leading blue-chip clients, many of whom have an African presence.

“Elliot and I have closely aligned values and vision which will make a great partnership going forward. I’m proud of my team for helping me reach this milestone, and we’re all excited to build the Salt Africa business and continue to offer a best in industry service to our existing clients.”