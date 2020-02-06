Corr-Serve strengthens security portfolio

Distributor Corr-Serve has added US-based Seceon, a pioneer in fully-automated, realtime cyber threat detection, containment and elimination for enterprises and MSSPs, to its stable of security and IT operations products in southern Africa.

This is in response to growing demand for reliable, realtime solutions to South Africa’s growing cybersecurity threats.

Founded in the US in 2015, Seceon helps enterprises automatically generate prioritised threat alerts that matter in real-time and empowers the SOC / IT teams to detect and respond to the threats quickly before critical data is exfiltrated.

Seceon’s Open Threat Management platform provides fully-automated solutions offering proactive threat detection, containment and elimination for all cyberthreat categories.

Its offerings use artificial intelligence, machine learning and dynamic threat models with behavioural analytics to analyse operational security data, proactively detect threats and vulnerabilities, and automatically contain and eliminate them in real-time.

Wade Gomes, country manager of Corr-Serve, comments: “We are constantly looking for innovative solutions for our partners and provide award-winning technology suited to the South African market.

“With Seceon’s aiSIEM and aiMSSP, we’re able to offer partners and their customers a leading-edge solution to the burgeoning cyberthreat landscape. South African businesses are unquestionably under threat and products like Seceon’s offer true threat protection platforms. “

Scaling to millions of assets, Seceon collects raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs.

It also offers advanced threat intelligence to protect against known and unknown threats in real-time, while minimising costs, staff bandwidth constraints and performance impact.

“The cybersecurity market in this region is growing at a very high rate primarily because of focus on digitization, government initiatives and also increased cyber-attacks,” says Lalit Shinde, head of strategic partnerships and business development at Seceon.

“Corr-Serve is a reputed and very well-established distributor with a very large channel across Africa and Middle East region. Working together we hope to bring the disruptive innovation in cyber security market to this region for all organizations irrespective of their size.”