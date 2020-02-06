Free start-up investor course launched

To encourage more South Africans to consider investing in early-stage start-ups, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) is launching an early-stage start-up investment online course in mid-February 2020.

The ‘Introduction to Early-stage Investing’ course is an online programme comprised of seven video modules giving viewers insights into the early-stage investment landscape, along with the investment options available to them.

The modules are complemented by interviews with 20 industry experts from across the start-up and investment ecosystem, including venture capital firms, impact investing funds and start-up accelerators.

Course participants will explore topics such as sourcing, assessing and making an investment; and learn about regulatory issues affecting investors in South Africa.

The course covers the basics of early-stage investing from individual angel deals to Section 12J funds.

It’s a primer for those interested in playing a part in the innovative start-up space; adventurous investors looking to make high-risk, high-reward investments; and experienced entrepreneurs who would like to share their expertise.

It is also vital viewing for start-ups and business owners to help them understand how various early-stage investment vehicles work and what they can expect from investors.

The content will be available free of charge on DEDAT’s official e-learning platform.

Early-stage funding is consistently raised as an issue that is stifling start-up growth. This programme aims to support the sector by assisting interested investors with tools and advice while helping them to discover tech-sector investment opportunities.