Our client in the Engineering industry is seeking a Project Manager to join their East London team. Contractual position, with the possibility of becoming permanent. Minimum Requirements:- *Minimum N4 Electrical / Mechatronics *1-2 Years’ experience in Automation *Mechanical, Electronics and Electrical troubleshooting skills *Strong understanding of electrical processes *Ability to work long hours and weekends *Excellent communication skills *Good presentation skills *Quality focused *Team player *Driver’s license essential. Should you wish to apply for this position, email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

