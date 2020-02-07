Logicalis announces new brand positioning

Logicalis Group has announced a significant evolution to its brand positioning.

The refreshed positioning is the latest development in Logicalis’ ongoing transformation of evolving beyond an IT integrator to a strategic consultative partner, accelerating its customers’ progress, keeping them relevant in the digital economy and directly contributing to their success.

Architects of Change was developed through a collaborative process, with input from internal and external stakeholders from across the business, to understand and re-define Logicalis’ purpose, proposition, behaviours and personality.

Renata Randi, chief marketing and alliances officer for Logicalis Group, notes: “With this new brand in place, Logicalis will also be carrying out a visual identity refresh as well as an ongoing engagement programme, built upon a rich history of providing differentiated and high-quality solutions to its customers.”

Mark Rogers, Logicalis CEO, comments: “I am delighted to announce Logicalis’ new brand positioning. Our new strapline ‘Architects of Change’ is powerful and engaging, immediately resonating across our customers, partners and employees. It perfectly encapsulates our company view that transformation provides opportunities and we believe we are well-placed to help our customers unlock these possibilities.

“As Architects of Change, we strengthen our purpose: to design, support, and execute our customers’ digital transformation by converging their vision with our technological expertise and knowledge of the industry. The brand refresh underpins both the evolution of Logicalis’ positioning as well as our strategic vision for growth.”