Mid Software Developer (Integration)

A leading global company is currently looking for a Mid Software Developer (Integration) to join their team. Primary purpose of the role: The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration Team and will regularly engage with your teammates and clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions in place, and the solutions that the company is planning to build. Responsibilities:

Design, Develop, Test and Implementation of software solutions within the company

Internal and External (Client) Support

Writing and Implementing Quality and High Performing Code

Development, Maintenance and Implementation of Software Tools, Processes and Procedures

Research and Development

Testing and Evaluating new technologies

Identification of areas of improvement

Assist with Peer Review and Code Reviews

Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible

Qualifications:

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Our Core Tech Stack (of the integration team):

C#

.NET

MS SQL Server

WCF and Rest Web Services

