A leading global company is currently looking for a Mid Software Developer (Integration) to join their team. Primary purpose of the role: The primary purpose of this role is to be a great developer. You will form part of the Integration Team and will regularly engage with your teammates and clients to design, develop, test, implement and support the solutions in place, and the solutions that the company is planning to build. Responsibilities:
- Design, Develop, Test and Implementation of software solutions within the company
- Internal and External (Client) Support
- Writing and Implementing Quality and High Performing Code
- Development, Maintenance and Implementation of Software Tools, Processes and Procedures
- Research and Development
- Testing and Evaluating new technologies
- Identification of areas of improvement
- Assist with Peer Review and Code Reviews
- Collaboration with developers from other teams to implement the best solutions possible
Qualifications:
- BSc in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
Our Core Tech Stack (of the integration team):
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services