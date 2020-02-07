New chairman for EOH

Andrew Mthembu has been appointed as the new chairman of the EOH Group, effective 6 February 2020, to replace the late Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi.

Mthembu joined the EOH board in June 2019, was appointed the lead independent director last year and led the board in the absence of Dr Mkhwanazi as a result of his illness.

Mthembu is the chairperson of the technology and information committee and also serves on the audit committee as well as the governance and risk committee.

Given the challenging past year the board considered that Mthembu’s industry experience, knowledge of EOH and the requirement for continuity made him the best candidate for the role.