Nutanix appoints Axiz as sub-Saharan distributor

Nutanix has appointed Axiz as an official distributor in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

“In 2019 we experienced significant growth in our local channel business, where we launched a series of EMEA-led channel programmes and drove joint customer momentum,” says Paul Ruinaard, regional sales director at Nutanix Sub-Saharan Africa. “The appointment of Axiz as a distributor provides our partner team with access to a distributor that will help to better scale these programmes and provide resellers with a wider geographical reach across the African continent.

“Axiz is a well-established ICT distributor and its teams boast a broad technical understanding of enterprise technologies. Its company culture also melds perfectly to our own and I am looking forward to growing our relationship in the region.”

With a broad partner network, including a host of enterprise and SMME solution providers, Axiz is focused on delivering technologies that will assist customers with their virtualization, cloud and digital transformation projects.

Through the addition of Nutanix to its portfolio it will be able to provide customers with a solution that supports hyperconverged clouds as well as on-premise deployments.

“The market is moving towards hybrid and multi-cloud models where they are driven by rather consuming services instead of owning everything,” says Neil Jackson, business unit manager for software at Axiz. “But there is also a realisation that you can’t throw everything into the public cloud.

“A balance between public cloud, private cloud and on-premise is often necessary, which is why HCI has become very attractive. After identifying this shift, we looked at the top vendors in the HCI market, and identified Nutanix as a clear choice, because it has led and redefined the HCI space from the start.”