Reem Asaad to lead its MEA region

Cisco has announced the appointment of Reem Asaad as its new Vice President for its Middle East and Africa region.

As digital transformation continues to change and evolve the business landscape at a rapid pace, Asaad will be responsible for our Middle East and Africa business, growing its position as a leading technology company in the region.

With over two decades of experience across industries including technology, financial services, customer experience, Asaad’s role will focus on strengthening collaborations with governments, customers and partners, underpinned by Cisco’s portfolio of advanced solutions to accelerate their digitisation agendas.

Commenting on the appointment, Wendy Mars, president of Cisco’s Europe, Middle East, Africa and Russia region, says: “I am excited to have Reem join Cisco, leading our MEA business.

“Reem has a wealth of experience in business leadership and strong understanding of the digital transformation landscape. I am confident of Reem’s ability to empower our workforce and help regional businesses address their challenges.”

Prior to joining Cisco, Asaad held the position of CEO at Raya Contact Center, a business process outsourcing service provider based in Cairo with operations in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, servicing multi-national and Fortune 500 companies. During this role, she was instrumental in driving the company growth and go-to-market strategy, digital transformation, and regional market development.

“Having been a Cisco Client and a Partner over the years, it is with great pride that I join the Cisco team,” says Asaad. “There is no doubt that the Middle East and Africa region has a huge potential which I look forward to unleashing together with the support of my wider team.

“Together, we will focus on how to expand Cisco’s reach, empower local businesses and create a greater business and social impact in the MEA region.”