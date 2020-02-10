Itec Communications acquires new company

Itec Communications has announced the acquisition of an IT infrastructure integrator to meet what it calls a growing demand for integrated communications, in the South African enterprise market.

The acquisition has seen the newly-merged business rebrand itself to a new name Itec Integrate – Digital Solutions Provider.

Intellectual property offerings that enables faster integration and deployment of IT infrastructure and devices, including data centres and infrastructure have now been added to the Itec product stack.

“This acquisition supports our strategy of strong growth in a managed services environment by providing a single source for solutions, services, and support,” says Itec chief financial officer Alan Chapman. “The additional services and product sets that this acquisition brings to the table will substantially expand the range of solutions we offer our customers today.

“We view this acquisition as a perfect cultural fit, where best in class technology and skills are combined, in the belief that excellent service and quality solutions are paramount to customer satisfaction.”

Roger Stow, the MD of Itec Integrate says this merger makes great business sense for both parties.

“For Itec, it provides the opportunity to extend its range of services and products. For the IT infrastructure integrator, this deal offers access to new markets through the power and footprint of a bigger, well-established brand. The new company, Itec Integrate, will leverage our combined capabilities and expertise to meet and exceed our customers’ and strategic partners’ needs,” says Stow.

Itec Integrate provides managed multi-vendor business solutions and services that solve customers’ business challenges, regardless of their existing infrastructure. “We’re seeing strong demand for managed business services from local businesses, who don’t have the time or resources to deal with numerous IT vendors, but also can’t afford technology outages,” says Chapman.