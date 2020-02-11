Aruba acknowledges Datacentrix’s 2019 successes

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has named Datacentrix as the winner of its 2019 Over-achievement Award.

The award was presented to Datacentrix at the Aruba ACE conference, which took place in Athens, Greece, at the end of 2019.

“Datacentrix is Aruba’s only Platinum level partner in South Africa, meaning that we have achieved the specialist certification levels, as well as other criteria required,” explains Tony de Sousa, business unit manager: enterprise at Datacentrix.

“We have a highly dedicated team focused on providing South African businesses with secure, intelligent networks and, as such, growing Aruba’s local market share. Datacentrix has undertaken to gain certification across the entire Aruba stack.

“As a Partner Branded Support business, we are also able to handle pre- and post-sales support on behalf of Aruba, the only local company to be able to deliver this type of service.

“In 2019, we also not only reached our sales target, but exceeded it by a considerable amount, and it is for these reasons that we had the honour of receiving the Over-achievement Award. We saw an excellent uptake of Aruba by our clients, and this great sales performance is testimony to the quality of the technology and business benefits that it delivers,” he adds.

“Our channel partners play a crucial role in Aruba’s success, and we are fortunate to work with some of the best in the industry,” says Leigh-Ann Spencer, Channel Account Manager at HPE Aruba. “We congratulate Datacentrix for this award and thank them for their dedication to their customers’ success.”