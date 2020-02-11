First Technology scoops HPE Partner Awards

First Technology National has been recognised as the HPE Hybrid IT Gold Partner for the second consecutive year.

“We appreciate being acknowledged for our hard work and commitment we have shown in our partnership with HPE,” says services director Eugene Maritz. “We look forward to continuing to grow and work with HPE in driving our mutual objectives.”

The HPE Hybrid IT Gold Partner of the Year, is given to the top performing Gold Partner, those organisations who hold the highest level of accreditation in specific specialisation areas. First Technology Group was recognised for their passion, service excellence and sales success, as well as consistent and outstanding performance.

A second award, the HPE Hybrid IT Partner Services Delivery Engineer for 2019, recognises an engineer at an HPE partner organisation who offers service excellence above and beyond the call of duty and creates lasting, trusted relationships.

Winner of this accolade Schalk Steenkamp says: “It’s a privilege to be recognised as Service Delivery Engineer of the Year and it reconfirms the value we deliver to our customers as a trusted partner. I am thankful to both HPE SA and First Technology National for their support and providing a platform that enables me to excel and be recognised for my achievements.”

In addition to these awards, First Technology Group was also the runner up for the HPE Hybrid IT Sales Ambassador of the Year, Aruba Distinguished Partner Engineer of the Year and Aruba Elite Partner of the Year.

“As proud as we are of receiving the HPE Hybrid IT Gold Partner, we are even more so of the individuals who stood out in this area of our business,” Maritz adds. “Many of the First Technology team members were in the running this year for other distinguished awards. This highlights the skill and quality of excellence of our group. In particular, we would like to congratulate Schalk Steenkamp for bringing home his prestigious award.”