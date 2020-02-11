Rectron ups its game with MSI

Rectron has inked a distribution deal with MSI, a premium gaming brand headquartered in Taiwan with offices around the globe.

The agreement will see Rectron become the official distributor of MSI notebooks in South Africa, effective January 2020.

Jaco Oosthuizen, mobility category head at Rectron, says: “Having won a plethora of international awards, MSI is one of the largest names when it comes to high-end laptops and notebooks. Through our distribution agreement, the South African market now has access to one of the world’s leading gaming brands.”

The gaming industry alone is on a strong growth trajectory, identified as one of ‘the biggest success stories’ in South African entertainment and media industries, according to a PwC report.

The total revenue generated by the South African market is set to rise to R5,4-billion in 2023, according to PwC.

While, eSports investments up $4,5-billion in 2018 from $490-million in 2018, translating into a 837% year-on-year growth rate, according to Deloitte.

“It is evident, gaming and eSports are quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing industries across the globe,” adds Oosthuizen.

As one of the most trusted names in the gaming and eSports arena, having sponsored several eSport teams and hosting the international gaming event, MSI Masters Gaming Arena, MSI has upped its game when it comes to innovation by spearheading powerful gaming notebooks.

“MSI notebooks puts power in the hands of the user, with the performance of a desktop on-the-go and the added benefit of being able to game and perform power-driven tasks wherever, whenever,” Oosthuizen adds.

MSI has integrated all gamers’ coveted functions into its gaming rigs, eliminating tedious trial and error to push the performance beyond limits.

Oosthuizen comments: “MSI is a trailblazer, with notebooks sporting high definition resolution, complete colour accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio, and unparalleled gaming performance.

“A true gaming brand, MSI notebooks are designed for aspiring and pro-users, checking all the boxes – portable, powerful gaming capabilities, and style all in one.”

MSI designs, develops, and provides computer hardware, as well as related products such as laptops, desktops, gaming components, motherboards, and graphics cards. The multinational IT corporation also designs all-in-one PCs, servers, industrial computers, PC peripherals, and car infotainment products.