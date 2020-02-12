December’s private equity deals total $11,79bn

Total technology industry private equity deals in December 2019 worth $11,79-billion were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 17,05% over the previous month and a rise of 16,7% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $10,11-billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8,47-billion. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $7,44-billion.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in December 2019 was the US with 35 deals, followed by the UK with 14 and China with seven.

In 2019, as of the end of December 2019, technology private equity deals worth $123,22-billion were announced globally, marking a decrease of 3,4% year on year.

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 82,1% of the overall value during December 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology private equity deals stood at $9,68-billion, against the overall value of $11,79-billion recorded for the month.