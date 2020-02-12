Mande is new MD of Altron Arrow

Altron has announced the appointment of Warren Mande as MD of its subsidiary Altron Arrow.

Mande, who has been with Altron for 17 years, joined the company as a graduate trainee working for Altron Bytes Document Solutions (Altron BDS), where he rose through the ranks, holding the position of commercial manager for two years, before spending seven years at Bytes UK as a sales director and then returning to the position of Sales Manager at Altron BDS.

“Warren’s promotion is a result of a talent management plan for the Altron Group that we put in place almost three years ago. We are excited to appoint talent to leadership roles from within the organisation. We look forward to Warren’s contribution and wish him well in his new position,” says group chief operations officer Andrew Holden.

At Altron BDS, Mande was responsible for business development and market growth for Xerox’ large enterprise, and channel partner business units, which comprise managed print services, intelligent workplace services, and technology and software. In this position he was also responsible for the overall sales strategy of the company.

Mande holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an LLB from the University of the Witwatersrand, and is an admitted attorney.