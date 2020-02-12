Minderz launches wellness app for pets

Minderz has announced the launch of its pet care app that provides a dedicated social media community for pets.

Minderz is also a platform that makes it easy to manage the health and wellness of pet(s), to find and connect with similar pets and share experiences, all in one place.

The feed is a stream of cat and dog photos featuring captions and comments in the voices of the pets.

The app is available as a free download on Android and IOS platforms.

According to the 2016 Euromonitor International report an estimated 5,3-million households in South Africa are treating their pets as part of their families.

With the rise of “pet humanisation”, pets are becoming more important in society and owners are investing more resources and time in ensuring that their pets receive premium health care, safety and wellbeing.

Realising that “pet parents” had no easy way to keep all their pet records and memories, and did not have dedicated pet parent-friendly online communities, Minderz CEO and founder Tumi Menyatswe set out to design and deliver such a platform.

Minderz offers a connected community for like-minded pet lovers to share their pet special moments. New features have been added to make pet care seamless, such as:

* Record book – this feature allows users to add or note all the vital information about their pet in their eReocrd book making it easy to share with your vet.

* PetPedia- a place where users can find helpful hints for dog and cat owners.

* Pet events – up-to -date information about events where users can take their dogs.

* Contest – pets can participate in online and offline pet contests.

* Connect with other pets and owners.

Menyatswe comments: “Minderz lets you enter a world where the only #Selfies or #Livingmybestlife you’ll see are of cats and dogs. Remember? Strictly for pets. We believe in the care and unconditional love for pets and we wanted to create a feel-good experience with a focus on health and wellness for pet lovers.”