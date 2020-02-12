New CEO for iTMaster

Stanton Pillay has been appointed as CEO of iTMaster.

iTMaster started life in 2001 in Polokwane. Today it has a staff complement of 150 people, with offices in all of South Africa’s provinces.

Pillay joined the company in 2004 as a driver turn technician. He worked his way through the company, becoming a shareholder in 2008, opening the Johannesburg office in 2011, and attaining the CEO position in November 2019.

“I literally did every job within iTMaster,” he says.

iTMaster is an HP reseller, having graduated from the vendor’s development programme.

The company specialises in the education market, and supplies HP’s full range of education solutions including infrastructure, devices, content and training, as well as managed services.

Part of its success as a nationwide player is its own programme for empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as service partners. It has already mentored, trained and enabled 20 SMEs.