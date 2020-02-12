Software Engineer (ATM Systems)
R700k – R750k CTC + Bonus
Cape Town
Excellent career opportunity with South Africa’s premier ATM deployer for a skilled and versatile Software Engineer to advance the technologies used by the company.
Qualifications & Experience:
- Relevant IT degree
- 3 years’ experience as an EFT/Switching developer
- Experience in the banking/ ATM/ payment industry non-negotiable
- Development experience coding in C++, Python, Golang
- Web development in Django or JavaScript
- Database experience with MYSQL