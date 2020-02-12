Software Engineer (ATM Systems)

Software Engineer (ATM Systems)

R700k – R750k CTC + Bonus

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with South Africa’s premier ATM deployer for a skilled and versatile Software Engineer to advance the technologies used by the company.

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Relevant IT degree
  • 3 years’ experience as an EFT/Switching developer
  • Experience in the banking/ ATM/ payment industry non-negotiable
  • Development experience coding in C++, Python, Golang
  • Web development in Django or JavaScript
  • Database experience with MYSQL

