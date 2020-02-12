Systems Administrator

The Systems Administrator is responsible for the monitoring, deployment and troubleshooting of all systems. This person will report to the Head of Infrastructure and Security in Stellenbosch.

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Manage existing internal systems in accordance with standards and project or operational requirements.

– Internal systems administration, including:

– Adding, removing, or updating user account information, resetting passwords, managing group memberships, etc.

– Providing training on such systems.

– Managing DNS and Radius configurations.

– Responsible for systems documentation, such as configuration, training documentation, systems policies, etc.

– Management of system updates.

– Management of content in systems such as the intranet system.

– Troubleshooting reported issues with internal systems.

– Contribute to and maintain system standards and security.

– Assist with automation of systems.

– Research and recommend innovative approaches for administration tasks.

– Identify approaches that leverage our resources and provide economies of scale.

– Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all systems, reviewing system and application logs, and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.

– Provide support per request from various functional areas.

– Investigate and troubleshoot issues.

