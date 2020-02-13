Business Analyst – Customer Service

Datonomy is looking for a Customer Service Business Analyst to join our project team based at a leading retailer.

Domain Knowledge: Understand contact centre operations and support functions (and regulations within environments)

Strong technical understanding: Understands detail of a contact centre landscape and its supporting technologies, including:

  • Interaction Management
  • Call flows (IVR’s, call recordings, routing, etc.)
  • Channels (Telephony, email, chat, Whatsapp, social, USSD,etc.)
  • Knowledge Management
  • Assisted and self service

Required:

  • Business Analysis qualification
  • Retail experience
  • Contact centre experience (advantageous)

Personal Traits:

  • Resilient
  • Confident
  • Dynamic

