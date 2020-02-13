Electronic Security Solutions Junior Technical Supporter
SALARY: Commensurate on experience
LOCATION: Cape Town
JOB TYPE: Permanent
TO START: Urgent post
Job Summary:
Responsible for all technical support (including fault finding), pre-sales (helping clients with designs, quotes and tenders), training and required to support all front office administrative functions.
Qualifications, Experience, Competencies:
The ideal applicant should meet the following criteria to qualfy:
– Qualifications required for the position:
– Grade 12 with relevant diploma
– SAQCC (Serviceman) registered
– Relevant FDIA Training an advantage
– Valid unrestricted Motor Car Driver’s License
– Passport to travel outside South Africa
– Current Manufacturer Training in relevant disciplines and on relevant systems.
Experience required for the position:
– At least + 2 years’ experience within the Electronic Life Safety and Security Systems Industry
Skills required for the position:
– Ability to address diverse technical requests
– Knowledge of general installation and commissioning (relevant programming skills) of multiple systems relating to fire detection.
– Knowledge of Maintenance, fault finding and repairs of above systems
– Excellent Planner
– Good at training
– Good communicator – written and verbal
– Implementer – Good execution of planned work (complete work to standard, on time and to budget)
– Computer skills
Competences required for the position:
– Positive and motivated
– Understanding and complying with Safety regulations in relevant environment, i.e. commercial, construction or industrial.
– Ability to read and interpret relevant drawings
– Methodical
– Problem Solver
– Ability to take initiative and make decisions.
– Analytical thinking
– Attention to detail
– Drive and energy
– Ability to build and maintain stakeholder relationships
– Customer focus and responsiveness
– Excellent communication
– Computer Literate
– High level of integrity
Key Responsibilities:
– Sales Support (Quotations / tenders to customers)
– Technical support to customers
– Repairs
– RMA’s
– Customer training sessions to level of commissioning.
– Key Activities:
– Together with Admin Officer and Office Manager attend to counter duties and switchboard.
– Submits tender pricing to clients on request
– Submits quotes.
– Handles all technical queries.
– Attends to on-site complaints.
– Assist with receiving and despatching of goods
– Assist with ordering of stockholding.
– Handle minor products repairs
– Receipt and despatch of faulty products for repair by UTC.
– Product training for clients
– Assist clients with designs
– Assist with Stock takes
– Ad Hoc duties
For more information: Call Candace on (contact number) or email a comprehensive CV with full description of duties and reasons for leaving listed to (email address)