Electronic Security Solutions Junior Technical Supporter

SALARY: Commensurate on experience

LOCATION: Cape Town

JOB TYPE: Permanent

TO START: Urgent post

Job Summary:

Responsible for all technical support (including fault finding), pre-sales (helping clients with designs, quotes and tenders), training and required to support all front office administrative functions.

Qualifications, Experience, Competencies:

The ideal applicant should meet the following criteria to qualfy:

– Qualifications required for the position:

– Grade 12 with relevant diploma

– SAQCC (Serviceman) registered

– Relevant FDIA Training an advantage

– Valid unrestricted Motor Car Driver’s License

– Passport to travel outside South Africa

– Current Manufacturer Training in relevant disciplines and on relevant systems.

Experience required for the position:

– At least + 2 years’ experience within the Electronic Life Safety and Security Systems Industry

Skills required for the position:

– Ability to address diverse technical requests

– Knowledge of general installation and commissioning (relevant programming skills) of multiple systems relating to fire detection.

– Knowledge of Maintenance, fault finding and repairs of above systems

– Excellent Planner

– Good at training

– Good communicator – written and verbal

– Implementer – Good execution of planned work (complete work to standard, on time and to budget)

– Computer skills

Competences required for the position:

– Positive and motivated

– Understanding and complying with Safety regulations in relevant environment, i.e. commercial, construction or industrial.

– Ability to read and interpret relevant drawings

– Methodical

– Problem Solver

– Ability to take initiative and make decisions.

– Analytical thinking

– Attention to detail

– Drive and energy

– Ability to build and maintain stakeholder relationships

– Customer focus and responsiveness

– Excellent communication

– Computer Literate

– High level of integrity

Key Responsibilities:

– Sales Support (Quotations / tenders to customers)

– Technical support to customers

– Repairs

– RMA’s

– Customer training sessions to level of commissioning.

– Key Activities:

– Together with Admin Officer and Office Manager attend to counter duties and switchboard.

– Submits tender pricing to clients on request

– Submits quotes.

– Handles all technical queries.

– Attends to on-site complaints.

– Assist with receiving and despatching of goods

– Assist with ordering of stockholding.

– Handle minor products repairs

– Receipt and despatch of faulty products for repair by UTC.

– Product training for clients

– Assist clients with designs

– Assist with Stock takes

– Ad Hoc duties

For more information: Call Candace on (contact number) or email a comprehensive CV with full description of duties and reasons for leaving listed to (email address)

