MWC cancelled over Covid-19 fears

In an unprecedented move, Mobile World Congress 2020 has been cancelled as concerns over the Covid-19 epidemic rise.

The GSMA has issued the following statement:

“Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

“With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

“The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

“The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

“Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.”