ENVIRONMENT: A leading Petrochemical company seeks the expertise of a Principal Security Specialist who is passionate about Cyber Security, people and driven to achieve results. Your core role will be to take charge of Cyber & Information Security incidents and risks. You will require an Information Systems Degree or equivalent work experience, be Certified in either CISSP or CISM, have 10 years’ Cyber / Information Security experience with 5 years linked to Security Ops Management or Security Architecture. DUTIES: Proactively identify and remediate cyber and information security incidents and risks. You will also proactively identify and implement service improvement opportunities.

Build information security management system, technical solutions, frameworks, methodologies.

Mentor and oversee the execution and delivery of the security team members.

Measure the maturity, risk, service level and performance with relation to security and keep management well informed.

Create capacity within operations through automating processes.

Maximise the return of investment by optimising solutions to add value and reduce risk.

Create tactical and operational reports to assist management in decision making.

You’ll leverage your expertise, that of the security team, other IT teams and vendors to deliver desired results and achieve right outcomes.

You’ll execute against the security and IT strategies. Exciting challenges you might face in the role – Applying knowledge of Cybersecurity to the IT, OT, IoT and Cloud Environments to advance the organisation’s strategic digital ambition.

Driving the maturity of Security GRC, Architecture and SOC within the organisation.

Creating architectures, frameworks, methodologies, processes and implement new technologies. REQUIREMENTS: Information Systems Degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

Certified as at least one of CISSP, CISM.

At least 10 years Cyber or Information Security related experience with 5 of these either linked to Security Operations Management or Security Architecture.

Exceptional cybersecurity and information security skills.

Experience working with various security technologies, standards and best practice. Advantageous – Post-graduate Degree in Information Systems.

Ability to work successfully in an ever-changing environment and navigate ambiguity.

Demonstrated ability to mature functions, reduce organizational risk and work unsupervised.

Advanced cybersecurity governance, architecture and operations skill or desire to acquire same.

Certified as two or more of CISSP, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, TOGAF, SABSA. ATTRIBUTES: Excellent relationship building, Influencing, Conflict Management, Planning and organising skills.

A reputation for being assertive, working unsupervised, achieving results and getting people. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.