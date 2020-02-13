Senior Software Developer

Feb 13, 2020

Software Developer – Cape Town, South Africa

Kate Dalton – <a href="mailto:(email address)” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

The company

I am recruiting for a dynamic software engineering company who need Intermediate to Senior level Developers to join a strong and passionate team to help them provide world-class software solutions. The primary functions of this company are to develop web and mobile applications whilst moving towards a server-less development approach .

Your responsibilities

  • Building lightweight and modern applications
  • Create custom SaaS applications
  • Continue development on Microsoft stack and Open Source stack
  • Interface with clients
  • Mentor less experiences team members

Required qualifications and experience

  • 3+ years in Web and Mobile Application Development
  • 4+ years of experience using ASP.NET MVC, C#, JavaScript, Web API, Azure, Agile

Desired skills

  • Front-end development – HTML, CSS 3, Bootsrap 3+
  • JavaScript Frameworks – Angular 2+, jQuery, Node.js
  • SQL, Cloud Application Management, VM’s
  • GIT, Mercurial, Bitbucket, Sourcetree

Experience with Umbraco and EPiServer are advantageous but not required.

To be the perfect fit, you must:

  • Good knowledge of object orientated concepts
  • Experience with system integration techniques
  • Be able to communicate at management level
  • Understand client business strategies
  • Understand source control

Perks and benefits

  • Duvet day on your birthday
  • Outside balconies with great views
  • Flexi-work options
  • Monthly rewards
  • Travel opportunities

Please email your CV to – (email address)

